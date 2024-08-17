ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stock Position Raised by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,600 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.31% of ACI Worldwide worth $13,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1,127.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 73,090 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 638.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 116,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 78,987 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 49.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ACI Worldwide

In related news, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $183,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,966.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ACI Worldwide news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $183,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,966.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACIW shares. StockNews.com cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 0.8 %

ACIW opened at $47.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.56. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $48.80.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

