Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Gap Up to $100.90

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $100.90, but opened at $105.84. Advanced Energy Industries shares last traded at $105.86, with a volume of 23,251 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEIS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.25.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.74 and a 200 day moving average of $103.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $364.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.06 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,543,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,335,000 after purchasing an additional 73,028 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,681,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,910,000 after purchasing an additional 199,578 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,207,000 after purchasing an additional 75,351 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,428,000 after purchasing an additional 15,577 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 647,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,442,000 after purchasing an additional 118,328 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Articles

