Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading 3.4% Higher

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $145.57 and last traded at $145.53. 12,139,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 63,121,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $240.12 billion, a PE ratio of 218.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.48.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.