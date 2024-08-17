AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AER. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 89.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 230.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AER stock opened at $93.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.39. AerCap has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $98.79.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.60. AerCap had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AER shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.38.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

