Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS.

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

Aethlon Medical stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.65. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $3.20.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Aethlon Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

About Aethlon Medical

(Get Free Report)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.