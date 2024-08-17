AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 639,500 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the July 15th total of 824,100 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 154,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 31,335 shares of AFC Gamma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $378,840.15. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,775,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,651,513.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AFC Gamma

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in AFC Gamma by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 640,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after acquiring an additional 66,702 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the first quarter worth approximately $7,001,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 279,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 24,506 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AFC Gamma by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in AFC Gamma by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 124,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFC Gamma Price Performance

AFC Gamma Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $9.88 on Friday. AFC Gamma has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.19 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of AFC Gamma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

View Our Latest Research Report on AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.