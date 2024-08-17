Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Short Interest Update

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 749,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.83. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $50.35.
Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.84% and a negative net margin of 1,165.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $474,140.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,358. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 112,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter.
About Agios Pharmaceuticals
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.
