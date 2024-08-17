Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Short Interest Update

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,100 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 241,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Agrify Stock Performance
Shares of AGFY opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.04. Agrify has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $3.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38.
Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.99 million for the quarter.
About Agrify
Agrify Corporation offers hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. It offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.
