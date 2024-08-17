Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Releases Earnings Results

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter.

Agrify Price Performance

AGFY stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. Agrify has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $3.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agrify

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agrify stock. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Free Report) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,356 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC owned 2.82% of Agrify worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Agrify Company Profile

Agrify Corporation offers hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. It offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

