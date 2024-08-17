Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.20), Zacks reports.

Aileron Therapeutics Stock Up 14.5 %

ALRN stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. Aileron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $7.42. The company has a market cap of $40.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 9,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $30,361.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,753,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,757. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 9,342 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $30,361.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,753,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,757. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 9,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $31,604.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,768,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,835,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,557 shares of company stock valued at $109,966 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Brookline Capital Management upgraded Aileron Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LTI-03, a peptide, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

