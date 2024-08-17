Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $17,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,921,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,894,973,000 after buying an additional 4,330,471 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $852,288,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 50.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,547,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,841,000 after purchasing an additional 520,179 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $87,173,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 66.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 860,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,807,000 after purchasing an additional 342,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.53.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:APD opened at $276.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.31. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

