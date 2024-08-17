Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CTO Robert Blumofe Sells 2,500 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $251,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,186.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Blumofe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

On Friday, June 14th, Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM opened at $100.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $129.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.46 and a 200-day moving average of $101.37.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,625 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 857 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,264 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKAM

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.