Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the July 15th total of 5,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akoustis Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKTS. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 47.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 26,654 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,824,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 198,149 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 28.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $2.02.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

