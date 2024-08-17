Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.91 and last traded at $76.84. 1,247,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 3,102,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $128.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.95.
Albemarle Stock Performance
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Albemarle Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 610.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. USCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2,942.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Albemarle Company Profile
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.
