Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Gap Up to $220.03

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $220.03, but opened at $231.69. Align Technology shares last traded at $236.43, with a volume of 97,987 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.78.

Align Technology Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.16 and a 200 day moving average of $275.58.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Align Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Quarry LP grew its stake in Align Technology by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Align Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 707,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $170,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

