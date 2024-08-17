Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Dawn Christine Maroney Sells 20,000 Shares

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,796,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,626,043.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dawn Christine Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

On Friday, July 19th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 36,700 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $367,367.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,163 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $231,630.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $164,200.00.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.43. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $681.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.66 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 95.55%. Alignment Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ALHC. Bank of America raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.75 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Baird R W raised shares of Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alignment Healthcare

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.