Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Short Interest Up 7.5% in July

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,244. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,422 shares in the company, valued at $480,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 6.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 5.7% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 4.5% during the second quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 10,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 10.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $712.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.46. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $97.70.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $666.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.74 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALGT shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALGT

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.