Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on August 30th

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.
Allison Transmission has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years. Allison Transmission has a dividend payout ratio of 10.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allison Transmission to earn $8.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.
Allison Transmission Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of ALSN opened at $85.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
Insider Activity at Allison Transmission
In related news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ALSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.57.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission Company Profile
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Allison Transmission
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.