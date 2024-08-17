Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.6% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $162.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.78 and its 200-day moving average is $162.28. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at $394,746,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,365 shares of company stock worth $22,936,043. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

