AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley Sells 7,500 Shares

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.61, for a total value of C$252,075.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Bertram Grant Bradley sold 15,000 shares of AltaGas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.59, for a total transaction of C$458,850.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Bertram Grant Bradley sold 10,000 shares of AltaGas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.96, for a total transaction of C$309,600.00.

Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$33.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$31.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.16. AltaGas Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$24.67 and a 12 month high of C$33.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.07%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.60.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

