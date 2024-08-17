Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,300 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the July 15th total of 186,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Alternus Clean Energy Price Performance

ALCE opened at $0.22 on Friday. Alternus Clean Energy has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42.

Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Alternus Clean Energy

Alternus Clean Energy Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alternus Clean Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Kim LLC purchased a new position in Alternus Clean Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Alternus Clean Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Alternus Energy Group Plc operates as an international vertically integrated independent power producer. It owns, develops, installs, and operates midsized utility scale solar parks. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

