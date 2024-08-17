Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $176.67 and last traded at $175.63. Approximately 18,157,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 43,266,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.10.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,106,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,095,028 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

