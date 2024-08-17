Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.720-0.760 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Amcor also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.72-0.76 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AMCR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amcor from $9.80 to $10.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a hold rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.68.

Get Amcor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMCR

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $10.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Amcor has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $10.91.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Amcor’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.