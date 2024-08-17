Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.72-0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75. Amcor also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.720-0.760 EPS.

NYSE AMCR opened at $10.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Amcor has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $10.91.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a hold rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amcor from $9.80 to $10.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.68.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

