Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

Amcor has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years. Amcor has a payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amcor to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.6%.

Amcor Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE:AMCR opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68. Amcor has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $10.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

AMCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amcor from $9.80 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.68.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

