Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock Position Lifted by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DOX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.3 %

Amdocs stock opened at $83.88 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $94.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

