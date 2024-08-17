American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 984 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in American Express were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AXP opened at $251.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.35. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $256.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

