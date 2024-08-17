American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $140.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $149.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.68.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.17.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

