Amotiv Ltd (AOV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

Amotiv Ltd (ASX:AOV – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Amotiv Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, distributes, and sells automotive products in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, South Korea, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive, Auto Pacific Group (APG), and Davey segments. The Automotive segment offers automotive and heavy-duty filters for cars, trucks, and agricultural and mining equipment; automotive electrical and lighting products; and fuel pumps and associated products and accessories for the automotive after-market.

