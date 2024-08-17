Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Insider William J. Doherty Sells 300,000 Shares

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

APH stock opened at $65.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Amphenol's revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Amphenol declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amphenol from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a "hold" rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 100.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

