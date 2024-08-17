Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 39,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its position in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at $276,000.

NYSEARCA:ETHO opened at $57.66 on Friday. Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $46.26 and a 1-year high of $60.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.50.

The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether.

