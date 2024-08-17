Analyzing Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) & SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) and SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Snail has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoundThinking has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Snail shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of SoundThinking shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.2% of Snail shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of SoundThinking shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snail 0 0 0 0 N/A SoundThinking 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Snail and SoundThinking, as provided by MarketBeat.

SoundThinking has a consensus target price of $22.13, suggesting a potential upside of 56.36%. Given SoundThinking’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SoundThinking is more favorable than Snail.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Snail and SoundThinking’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snail $61.56 million 0.45 -$9.09 million ($0.21) -3.57 SoundThinking $102.39 million 1.77 -$2.72 million ($0.32) -44.22

SoundThinking has higher revenue and earnings than Snail. SoundThinking is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Snail, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Snail and SoundThinking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snail -5.36% -177.91% -4.54% SoundThinking -1.85% -8.52% -4.45%

Summary

SoundThinking beats Snail on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snail

Snail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. Snail, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. Snail, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Olive Wood Global Development Limited.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc., a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes. It offers ShotSpotter, an acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer, a law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder, an investigation management system; and ResourceRouter, a software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales teams. The company was formerly known as ShotSpotter, Inc. and changed its name to SoundThinking, Inc. in April 2023. SoundThinking, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

