AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Major Shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc Purchases 273,972 Shares

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 273,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,978.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,794,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,517,354. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AnaptysBio Stock Up 4.8 %

AnaptysBio stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of -0.25.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.82). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 711.17% and a negative return on equity of 161.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.85 million. On average, research analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 976,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after purchasing an additional 82,648 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at $420,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at $2,570,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at $1,221,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,500,000 after acquiring an additional 446,372 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

