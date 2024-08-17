AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Trading Down 4.6%

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.68 and last traded at $33.04. 53,743 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 331,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.30.

AnaptysBio Stock Up 4.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average is $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of -0.25.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $10.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.85 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 711.17% and a negative return on equity of 161.40%. On average, analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other AnaptysBio news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 964 shares in the company, valued at $22,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 273,972 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,978.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,794,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,517,354. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 964 shares in the company, valued at $22,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,900 shares of company stock worth $484,824 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,165,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,891 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,500,000 after purchasing an additional 446,372 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 976,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after purchasing an additional 82,648 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 405,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 75,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 306,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 84,795 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

