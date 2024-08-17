Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp Acquires 266,976 Shares

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 266,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $8,142,768.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,644,390 shares in the company, valued at $294,153,895. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 274,583 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $8,251,219.15.

On Monday, August 12th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 53,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,479,760.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 75,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.15 per share, with a total value of $2,111,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 150,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,066,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 150,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $5,511,000.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 150,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.76 per share, with a total value of $5,664,000.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 32,500 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 82,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.44 per share, with a total value of $2,923,800.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 62,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $2,181,875.00.

On Thursday, July 18th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 200,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.29 per share, for a total transaction of $7,058,000.00.

Appian Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 234.57% and a negative net margin of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 3.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Appian by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Appian by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Appian by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APPN shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Appian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp downgraded Appian from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

About Appian

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Further Reading

