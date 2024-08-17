Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,700,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 135,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,178 shares of company stock valued at $36,133,537 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,553 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Ecofi Investissements SA acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $773,000. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 54,733 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,528,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,052,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Apple from $260.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.29.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $226.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.03. Apple has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $237.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

