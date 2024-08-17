Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.000-2.360 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.5 billion-$7.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.9 billion. Applied Materials also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.00-2.36 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Raymond James upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $225.56.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT opened at $207.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $255.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 18.39%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

