Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Aramark has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years. Aramark has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Aramark to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Aramark Stock Performance

ARMK opened at $35.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59. Aramark has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average is $32.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered Aramark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aramark from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

