Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Gap Down to $9.58

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.58, but opened at $8.63. Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 1,172,544 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ARQT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 9.89 and a quick ratio of 9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.19.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 204.35% and a negative return on equity of 197.28%. The company had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 5,220 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $47,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,257.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 5,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $47,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,257.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 176,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,526.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,995 shares of company stock valued at $456,127 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,066,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633,907 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,655,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,191 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,721,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 9,816,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,331,000.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.