Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Short Interest Update

Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the July 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 30.2% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 53,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 12,307 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 150,674.7% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 125,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 125,060 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 165.5% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 207,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 129,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 426,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 152,411 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AACT opened at $10.76 on Friday. Ares Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $10.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62.

Ares Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

