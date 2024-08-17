Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Shares Down 2.2%

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95. 9,181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 243,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

Aris Mining Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $726.84 million and a P/E ratio of 12.62.

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $107.62 million for the quarter. Aris Mining had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 7.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aris Mining Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aris Mining Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aris Mining by 192.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,908,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Aris Mining by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,410,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 435,277 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Aris Mining by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,509,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,604,000 after purchasing an additional 414,651 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Aris Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aris Mining during the first quarter valued at about $670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

