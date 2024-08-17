Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Shares Down 2.2%

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95. 9,181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 243,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.
Aris Mining Stock Up 4.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $726.84 million and a P/E ratio of 12.62.
Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $107.62 million for the quarter. Aris Mining had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 7.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aris Mining Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.
