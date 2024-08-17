Arko Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Arko has a dividend payout ratio of 70.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Arko to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

ARKO opened at $6.53 on Friday. Arko has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $8.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $755.81 million, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.45.

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Arko had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arko will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARKO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Arko from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arko from $5.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

