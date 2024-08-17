Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Major Shareholder Impactive Capital Lp Sells 8,353 Shares of Stock

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total value of $1,884,687.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,008,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,211,473.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

ABG opened at $230.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.16. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.40 and a 1 year high of $277.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.31 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

