Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Assurant has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Assurant has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Assurant to earn $16.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

NYSE AIZ opened at $187.23 on Friday. Assurant has a twelve month low of $136.15 and a twelve month high of $189.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.11.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Assurant will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $226,048.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Assurant news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total transaction of $267,195.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,329.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,983.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.60.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

