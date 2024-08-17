Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.76

Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.76 and last traded at $33.34, with a volume of 32895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.78.

ATMU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average of $28.63.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 314.52% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In other Atmus Filtration Technologies news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.56 per share, with a total value of $260,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,539.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,931,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,363,000 after buying an additional 102,479 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 99.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 973,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,387,000 after buying an additional 484,420 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 472.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 155,449 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 828,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 60,714 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,764,000. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

