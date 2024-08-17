AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,080,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in AT&T were worth $58,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in AT&T by 176.6% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 44,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,851 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 15,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Daiwa America upgraded AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $19.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

