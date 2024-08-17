AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 154,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 42,686 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $454,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Daiwa America raised AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

