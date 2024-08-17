Atwater Malick LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 134,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 11.3% during the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $164.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.46 and a 52 week high of $193.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $4,201,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,941,874.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $4,201,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,227,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,941,874.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,865 shares of company stock worth $27,137,693 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

