Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Short Interest Update

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $139,331.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,857,283.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,923,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,610,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $139,331.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,857,283.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,537,781 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.42.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $248.23 on Friday. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.61. The stock has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

