Autoscope Technologies Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:AATC)

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Autoscope Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

Autoscope Technologies stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.64, a current ratio of 23.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.78. Autoscope Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $9.34.

Get Autoscope Technologies alerts:

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a net margin of 49.06% and a return on equity of 23.01%.

Autoscope Technologies Company Profile

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autoscope Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoscope Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.